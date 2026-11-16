Take Tribal Welfare Schemes To People's Doorsteps: Sanjay Shirsat In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government implements various schemes for the development of the tribal community. However, state Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat said on Sunday that the Tribal Development Department should now ensure that these benefits reach the doorsteps of tribal communities living in remote areas, where awareness about government schemes remains low.

As part of 'Seva Saptah' (Service Week), held in honour of revolutionary icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, various public welfare initiatives are being implemented across the state from November 11 to 18, 2026. To mark the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a special event celebrating 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' was organised at Ambika Lawns on Beed Bypass, where Shirsat addressed the gathering.

MLC Suhas Shirsat, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Divisional Deputy Commissioner (Amravati) of the Tribal Development Department Shashikala Ahirrao, Project Officer Chetana More, Assistant Project Officer Baneshwar Bhagat, Dr Uddhav Vayal, Eklavya Sanghatana president Pawan Sonawane, Deepak Pawar, tribal researcher Kadudas Kamble and student artist Bharati Gangurde were among those present at the event. At the beginning of the programme, Shirsat paid tribute to tribal heroes by offering floral tributes to their portraits.

Shirsat said the tribal community has relatively low levels of education and largely resides in remote areas. Consequently, ensuring that government schemes designed for their development reach them remains a challenge. He said the Tribal Development Department should proactively reach out to tribal households to ensure that people receive the benefits of these schemes.

He added that everyone should take pride in the courage and bravery of revolutionary icon Birsa Munda. He also announced that a gathering of the tribal community would be held in Mumbai in February. He urged children from tribal communities to pursue education with dedication, join the mainstream of society and achieve progress. He also noted that all fields were open to them.

The introductory remarks were delivered by Project Officer Chetana More. The culture of the tribal community was showcased through various cultural performances. Shirsat felicitated Navsukh Kolse, who appeared in the guise of Birsa Munda, and student artist Bharati Gangurde. Representatives of various tribal organisations, along with men and women from the tribal community, were present at the event.

On November 17, a grand event featuring a public gathering, health check-ups and an awareness campaign on nutrition will be organised in Sillod in the presence of public representatives. Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), as well as the District Collector of Jalna, the Sub-Divisional Officer and the Tehsildar, are expected to attend.

On November 18, the 'Awareness Week' will officially conclude at the Project Office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.