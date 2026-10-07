Suryadatta Education Foundation To Give Free Books, Felicitate Meritorious Students At Pune Book Fair 2026 | Sourced

Pune: Suryadatta Education Foundation will participate in the Pune Book Fair and Marathi Literature Meet, with every book lover visiting its stall set to receive a free book.

The initiative, led by Suryadatta Education Foundation Founder President Sanjay B Chordiya, aims to encourage reading among students and the wider community, promote knowledge and strengthen people's connection with books.

The Pune Book Fair and Pune Book Festival & Marathi Literature Meet, organised by the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, will be held from Oct 7 to 11, 2026, at New India School, Tilak Road, Pune. The festival will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm, with free entry.

The Suryadatta Education Foundation stall will showcase information about various educational initiatives along with activities related to reading and books. With the message, "Every book lover should take a book home," every visitor to the stall will be gifted a book.

The initiative is based on the belief that books are not merely a source of reading but also a medium for personality development, enrichment of thought and expansion of knowledge.

Meritorious students to be felicitated

Students who secured 90% or above in Std 10 and Std 12 during the 2025-26 academic year will also be felicitated by Suryadatta Education Foundation.

The students will be presented with a certificate of merit, a medal and a book of their choice. Students must carry their marksheet for the felicitation.

The initiative aims to recognise students' academic achievements and encourage them in their future educational journey.

The inauguration of the Pune Book Fair is expected to be attended by MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Maharashtra Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratapsingh, literary personality Ravindra Gujar, Maharashtra Sahitya Sammelan President Yogesh Soman, Suryadatta Education Foundation Founder President Sanjay B Chordiya and other dignitaries.

Speaking about the initiative, Chordiya said, "Books are an effective medium to enrich knowledge, thoughts and experiences. Everyone should read books of their choice and pass on the habit of reading to the next generation. Book fairs and literary gatherings are important platforms for nurturing a culture of reading in society. Therefore, Suryadatta is undertaking this initiative of gifting a book to every book lover visiting the Book Fair. I encourage students and parents to visit the festival in large numbers and benefit from this celebration of knowledge."

The free distribution of books, promotion of reading and felicitation of meritorious students will be the key highlights of Suryadatta Education Foundation's participation.