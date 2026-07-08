Surya-Rath Flagged Off In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Promote PM Surya Ghar Yojana | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special campaign has been launched in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to spread awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which promotes clean and affordable energy across the country.

On Monday, MP Sandipan Bhumre flagged off the Surya-Rath, a mobile awareness vehicle developed under the City Accelerator Programme, at MSEDCL's zonal office in Mill Corner.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar, Superintending Engineer Manish Thakur, Gorakshanath Sapkale, and officials from the National Solar Energy Federation of India, PwC, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, and EnergyVa Ventures.

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana offers consumers a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 for installing rooftop solar power systems, helping them reduce electricity bills while promoting environmental sustainability.

Bhumre lauded the awareness initiative through the Surya-Rath and urged the maximum number of consumers in the district to avail themselves of the scheme's benefits.

The Surya-Rath will tour major markets and residential areas across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city over the next seven days. Experts from the solar energy sector will accompany the vehicle to assess consumers' eligibility for the scheme. Live demonstrations of solar technology and detailed information about the scheme will be provided free of cost. Information on government subsidies and loan facilities will also be made available.