Supriya Sule Seeks Probe After Traffic Cop Allegedly Pushes Woman Near Pune’s Bhapkar Petrol Pump

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Baramati MP Supriya Sule has sought an inquiry after a female traffic police officer allegedly abused and pushed a woman near Bhapkar Petrol Pump Chowk in Pune on Thursday morning. Sule said the woman works at her Pune office and was involved in a road incident before approaching the traffic officer for help.

According to Sule, a car driver had bumped into the woman, causing her to fall from her two-wheeler. The woman then approached the female traffic police officer to report the incident. However, Sule alleged that the officer did not listen to her complaint and instead verbally abused and physically pushed her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sule seeks action

Calling the incident “deeply infuriating”, Sule urged the Pune Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter.

She also sought appropriate action against those responsible after establishing the facts.

“I request the Pune Commissioner of Police to investigate this incident and take appropriate action against those responsible,” Sule said.

Incident follows road accident

According to Sule’s account, the incident began after a car hit the woman’s two-wheeler near Bhapkar Petrol Pump Chowk.

The impact caused her to fall from the two-wheeler. She then approached the traffic police officer to report the incident and seek assistance.

Sule alleged that the officer’s response was inappropriate and that the woman was pushed instead of having her complaint heard.

Read Also Centre Taking Steps To Promote Handloom: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni In Pune

The allegations have not been independently verified. A response from Pune Police on the incident was not included in the statement issued by Sule.

The MP’s demand comes amid concerns over the conduct of traffic personnel while dealing with citizens on busy city roads.