Pune: BJP Corporator Shailaja More Threatens To ‘Burn Contractor Alive’ Over Faulty Crematoriums In Pimpri-Chinchwad

BJP Corporator Shailaja More Threatens To ‘Burn Contractor Alive’ Over Faulty Crematoriums In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP corporator and former Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Mayor Shailaja More triggered controversy during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting on Wednesday after she threatened to “burn” a contractor over alleged delays in repairing electric crematoriums across the city.

More made the remark while raising the issue of non-functional or damaged electric crematoriums at several cremation grounds in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“I will burn that contractor alive in the electric crematorium,” More said during the meeting while demanding action against contractors responsible for the repair work.

According to reports, More alleged that repeated complaints had been made to the Municipal Commissioner and the concerned department regarding the condition of the crematoriums, but the problems had not been resolved.

More criticised the civic administration over the issue and demanded that the names of contractors responsible for the work be made public. She also argued that the matter should not continue to be debated in general body meetings and called for the administration to take action against those responsible for the delays.

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Her remarks drew attention as they involved a threat of physical harm. The statement was made in the context of her criticism of the civic administration and contractors over the crematorium repair issue.

The opposition members were reportedly not present when More made the statement. They had already walked out of the meeting after alleging that Wednesday’s general body meeting was illegal. The ruling BJP did not immediately react to More’s remark during the meeting.

The incident has raised questions about the language used by elected representatives while criticising civic officials and contractors. However, it has not been established yet whether any police complaint or legal action was initiated against More over the remark.