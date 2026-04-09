Supriya Sule Inspects Katraj Flyover, Flags Pune Traffic Issues; Seeks Urgent Action On Project Delays | Sourced

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday inspected the ongoing flyover and road works at Katraj Chowk and raised concerns over rising traffic congestion due to delays in infrastructure projects. She shared details of her visit on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the urgency of completing the work.



Sule said that slow and incomplete works across Pune are causing daily inconvenience to citizens. She directed officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the National Highways Authority to hold a joint meeting and speed up pending projects. She stressed that better coordination between departments is needed to finish work on time.



Pointing to wider civic issues, Sule said several projects in the city remain half-finished, while many others are stalled. Poor planning and construction of drains have worsened traffic conditions, she said, adding that earlier systems like the blue line and red line have lost their meaning.





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In her post on X, Sule also spoke about the proposed 50-metre Development Plan (DP) road between Katraj and Kondhwa. She said ₹272 crore has been set aside for land acquisition, and the proposal has been sent by PMC to the state government. She expressed confidence that approval will be granted soon, helping speed up the project. Several local leaders, party workers and officials were present during the inspection.



Raising concerns over civic management, Sule said that despite large funds being allocated for drain cleaning, work remains incomplete. She noted that repeated complaints have been made, but there has been little improvement, leading to growing frustration among citizens.



On water cuts and recent rainfall, Sule said better planning is required. She referred to earlier practices when Ajit Pawar held review meetings and ensured parallel planning of civic works.



Sule also said she had spoken to Minister Dattatray Bharane regarding compensation for losses caused by recent rains. According to her, he has assured that affected citizens need not worry.





On political developments, Sule said there has been no discussion yet on making the Baramati election unopposed. She added that Rohit Pawar has expressed regret over recent issues and apologised to the Congress, saying, “If anything went wrong, I apologise.”



Commenting on allegations raised by social activist Anjali Damania regarding “black magic” in Baramati, Sule said Damania has consistently raised issues fearlessly. She urged that any such information should be formally submitted to the government and said the Chief Minister should take note of the matter.



She also criticised fraudulent practices carried out in the name of superstition, saying such incidents damage Maharashtra’s progressive image. She appealed to people to come forward and report such acts.



On a query related to Rupali Chakankar, Sule said she would raise the issue with the Chief Minister during his visit to Pune. She also extended her wishes to newly sworn-in Members of Parliament.

