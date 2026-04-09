Pune: PMC Begins Training For Census 2027 Field Staff; House Listing To Start From May 16

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated preparations for the first phase of India’s Census 2027, with the house listing and housing census scheduled to begin from May 16.

As part of the preparations, the civic body has completed training for the first two batches of field trainers. Along with classroom sessions, participants were also given hands-on field training to ensure a practical understanding of the process.

The training programme was conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Naval Kishore Ram and Additional Commissioner Omprakash Divte. Deputy Commissioner Vijay Landge and the city census office coordinated the arrangements for the sessions.

Faculty members, including professors and assistant professors from various colleges across the city, have been selected as field trainers for the exercise. Acting as master trainers, they conducted an intensive three-day training programme for the participants, expressing satisfaction and pride in contributing to the national exercise.

The next phase of training will commence from tomorrow for batches three and four, which will also undergo a three-day session.

Addressing the trainers, the Municipal Commissioner appealed to citizens, housing society office-bearers, educational institutions, and other stakeholders to extend full cooperation during the house listing and enumeration process. He also encouraged residents to make maximum use of the self-enumeration option available in this census.

The PMC has urged citizens to actively participate in the census, emphasising that it is a crucial exercise for the country’s planning and development, and called upon residents to support enumerators during the process.