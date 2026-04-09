Pune Crime: 3 Police Personnel Booked For Extorting ₹7 Lakh From College Principal By Threatening Him With POCSO Case | admin.punepolice.gov.in

A serious case of alleged extortion and criminal conspiracy has been registered at Bundgarden Police Station on Friday against three individuals, including two police personnel and a woman police officer from the Damini Squad, for threatening a 55-year-old principal of a reputed college situated in the Bundgarden jurisdiction.



According to the police, the accused have been identified as Police Sub-Inspector Ajit Trambak Bade (38), currently posted at the Cyber Police Station, Police Constable Sudam Balkrishna Tayde (35), posted at Shivajinagar, and Woman Police Constable Sonali Gulabrao Hinge (35), deployed in the Damini Squad and posted at Shivajinagar Police Station.



Regarding the matter, a complaint has been filed in Bundgarden Police Station under Sections 308(2), 308(6), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions related to extortion, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy.





According to the information received, the incident took place between July 18 and July 28, 2025.



The complainant has alleged that the accused conspired to falsely implicate him in a serious case under the POCSO Act. It is claimed that they manipulated a minor girl student and pressured her into filing a false complaint against him.



The accused allegedly threatened the complainant with arrest and defamation, and demanded money to settle the matter. Under pressure, the complainant reportedly paid ₹7 lakh in cash to the accused.





Police officials stated that further investigation is in progress to verify the allegations, examine evidence, and determine the role of each accused in the alleged extortion racket.



This case has raised serious concerns, particularly as it involves serving police personnel accused of misusing their authority for personal gain.



The investigation is being carried out by the Crime Branch, with Police Inspector Ashwini Jagtap from Unit 2 leading the probe.



Senior Police Inspector Santosh Pandhare is overseeing the case at Bundgarden Police Station.