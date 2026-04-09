Pune: PMPML Logs Nearly 40,000 Bus Breakdowns In Two Years | File Photo

Despite the addition of new buses and a hike in Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) fares, the chronic problem of bus breakdowns remains unresolved. The continued negligence has led to growing frustration among passengers, with as many as 39,773 breakdowns recorded in just two years.

These stark numbers expose the crumbling reliability of Pune’s public transport system, putting PMPML under intense scrutiny and raising serious concerns about commuter safety and governance.

Despite catering to an average daily footfall of 10.5 lakh passengers, the frequency of breakdowns is uncontrolled.

For thousands of daily commuters, these failures are not mere data points but also put the passersby in trouble by leaving them helpless and stranded mid-journey, reaching late to work, or missing critical appointments.

In 2025 alone, PMPML generated Rs 742 crore in passenger ticket revenue, indicating strong public dependence on the service. Yet, the significant income has not been converted into good infrastructure and additional buses.

Commuters and civic observers are now questioning how such a high-revenue transport body continues to struggle with basic operational efficiency. Allegations of poor fleet maintenance, ageing buses and lack of accountability are becoming louder as breakdown numbers continue to surge.

Read Also Pune Heats Up Again As Temperatures Rise After Brief Rain Relief

Rahul More, a regular commuter, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Due to the continued neglect, people have started using private vehicles. The large number of private vehicles is already worsening Pune’s traffic congestion and air pollution. A failing public transport system not only disrupts daily life but also undermines the city’s broader urban planning goals." "The numbers are no longer just statistics they are a warning signal. Unless urgent reforms are implemented, PMPML risks losing public trust," he added.

Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer, speaking to the newspaper, said, "A dedicated team has been working to control the breakdowns of the buses. Meanwhile, more than 1000 buses will be added to the fleet post May."

Bus breakdowns

2024 - 21,023

2025 (till Nov) - 18,750