Pune Woman Booked For Abusing, Threatening PMC Officer At Manpa Bhavan |VIDEO

Pune Woman Booked For Abusing, Threatening PMC Officer At Manpa Bhavan | Sourced

Pune: A case has been registered by Shivajinagar Police Station against a woman for allegedly creating a disturbance at the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) headquarters and obstructing official work.



The incident took place on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, around 1:30 PM at the PMC’s main building, Manpa Bhavan, located in Shivajinagar. According to police officials, the accused, identified as Kavita Patekar, a resident of Katraj, entered the office of Deputy Commissioner Asha Raut, who heads the Cultural, Sports, and Security Department.

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Based on the complaint filed by PMC employee Rakesh Yallappa Vitkar (53), the woman allegedly stormed into the cabin of Deputy Commissioner of the Cultural Department, Asha Raut, and got into a heated altercation, using loud and offensive language. She is also accused of verbally abusing her and pushing staff members and disrupting the functioning of the office, thereby hindering government work.



Police further stated that she allegedly recorded a video during the altercation with the intention of tarnishing the official’s reputation.



Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in the early hours of April 9. The accused has been booked under Section 221(Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), Section 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), Section 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 351(2) (Criminal intimidation), Section 354(2) (Defamation).



The investigation is currently being led by Senior Police Inspector Girishkumar Dighavkar, along with Police Inspector (Crime) Amar Kalange from Shivajinagar Police Station.