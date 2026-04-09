Pune Heats Up Again As Temperatures Rise After Brief Rain Relief | Sourced

Pune: The city has begun to heat up again after a brief cool spell earlier this week. On Wednesday morning, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius, higher than 17.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, following recent thunderstorms and heavy rain. The daytime temperature also increased, reaching 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday from 33.1 degrees Celsius two days earlier.

Weather experts said the rise in temperature is part of the normal summer pattern. Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather Forecasting Division at the India Meteorological Department, said some moisture is present in the air due to winds from the Arabian Sea and a western disturbance. However, with fewer clouds and limited moisture, strong sunlight is reaching the Earth’s surface and increasing daytime temperatures.

Across Pune, temperatures have steadily risen. On Wednesday, NDA and Chinchwad recorded the lowest daytime temperature at 33 degrees Celsius, while Lohegaon reported the highest at 36 degrees Celsius. Areas like Magarpatta and Koregaon Park saw temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, the recent pleasant weather has now faded across most parts of the city, including Shivajinagar, Pashan, Lavale and Magarpatta. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 36 degrees Celsius by April 10 and may rise further by about 2 degrees Celsius by April 14.

Chances of thunderstorms and lightning in Pune district are expected to remain low over the next few days. Some areas may see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. If rain occurs, it is likely to be light.

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In the coming days, the sky is likely to remain mostly clear. Morning temperatures may drop below 20 degrees Celsius in some areas. Places like Pashan, Lavale and NDA could see minimum temperatures near 18 degrees Celsius, while other parts of the city are expected to record between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius. After that, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually to between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, parts of southern Maharashtra and south-east Vidarbha may receive light rainfall along with occasional thunder under partly cloudy conditions.