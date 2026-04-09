Pune: 3 Constables From Wagholi Police Station Suspended For Forcing Couple To Pay ₹10,000

Wagholi Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Three constables from Wagholi Police Station have been suspended after being found involved in forcing a duo, an engineer and his partner, to transfer Rs 10,000 to avoid registration of a case, officials said on Thursday.

What was the case?

In the early hours of April 3, the patrolling team got a call from a residential society in the Gavthan area in Wagholi alleging that the duo, an engineer and his friend, were making noise at home, creating problems for others.

After receiving the complaint on 112, the police took them to the police station and demanded money to settle the matter.

The three constables allegedly forced them to transfer Rs 10,000 to the QR code of a garage owner. To settle the matter, the duo transferred the demanded money to the said QR code.

Later, the duo lodged a complaint regarding the incident with Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. Accordingly, action was taken and the cops have been suspended. The matter is under further investigation.

Read Also Pune Woman Paralysed After Water Slide Accident In Shirur's Morachi Chincholi

Nandkumar Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Wagholi Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Strict warnings have been given to all staff. However, after the allegations, the constables have been suspended and the matter is under investigation."