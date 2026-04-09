Pune: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Water Connections; Targets 15% Loss Cut | Representational photo

Pune has around 3.5 lakh water connections, of which nearly 1.5 lakh are illegal, leading to significant water leakage and loss. To address this issue, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an extensive drive to regularise these connections and curb wastage.



So far, action has been taken against nearly one lakh illegal connections, which have now been brought under the legal framework. Officials believe this effort alone will help prevent nearly 15% water loss.



Meanwhile, a meeting on water conservation measures is scheduled for Friday, where officials will also focus on pending dues recovery and fast-tracking the implementation of the equal water supply scheme.





Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram stated that these combined measures will help ensure an uninterrupted water supply in the city, making water cuts unnecessary.



The move comes in response to a letter from the Water Resources Department recommending a 15% reduction in water supply due to deficient rainfall this year.



However, PMC has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, asserting that effective management and reduction in leakages can offset the need for cuts.





The PMC Commissioner emphasised that steps such as curbing leakages, taking action against unauthorised connections, and recovering pending dues will help maintain adequate supply without imposing restrictions.



Work on the equal water supply scheme is progressing rapidly. Once completed, it is expected to significantly reduce the city’s 25% water loss, with at least 15% reduction achievable through better system efficiency, he said.



Highlighting the need to maintain the standard supply of 135 litres per capita per day, Ram assured that all efforts are being made to provide a consistent water supply and avoid the proposed cuts.





Despite the proposed 15% cut by the Water Resources Department, Ram said that maintaining the per capita supply of 135 litres is achievable if illegal connections are regularised and the equal water distribution scheme is effectively implemented.



The PMC has paid ₹25 crore towards water charges to the Water Resources Department by March 31. The civic body has also demanded that water supplied to the city should not be charged at industrial rates. The issue will be taken up with the Chief Minister soon, Ram added.