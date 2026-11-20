Substandard Medicines Worth ₹1.90 Crore Seized From YCM Hospital; PCMC Blacklists Manufacturer |

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized medicines worth approximately ₹1.90 crore from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital and a pharmaceutical company.

The seizure was made after laboratory tests found the drugs to be of substandard quality.

The seizure includes medicines worth ₹1.72 crore from the hospital’s central medical store and another ₹17 lakh from the manufacturer, based in Jejuri. The FDA action followed quality concerns raised by the civic body, which had independently alerted the department about the medicines.

Following the findings, PCMC has barred the supplier, M/s Shri Vinayak Pharma, from participating in its tender process for three years. The civic body has also blacklisted the manufacturer, M/s Inducare Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, the PCMC medical department said.

The medicines included Carezinc, Caregil-200, LDLR-5 and Domperidone. The stock carried the label ‘For Government Supply Only’ and was intended for government healthcare institutions.

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FDA to investigate supply chain, plans court action

Girish Hukre, Joint Commissioner (Drugs), Maharashtra FDA, Pune Division, said the department had collected samples of medicines manufactured by Inducare Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre from YCM Hospital for testing.

“Since the samples were declared ‘Not of Standard Quality’, we seized stock worth ₹1.72 crore from YCM Hospital and another ₹17 lakh from the company. The total seizure is worth approximately ₹1.90 crore,” Hukre said.

The FDA has issued a recall notice and sought details from PCMC about the purchase and distribution of the medicines. The department will investigate the supply chain and initiate legal proceedings.

“We have sought details from the municipal corporation about where the medicines were purchased and where they were supplied. We will conduct a thorough investigation and soon file a case in court,” Hukre said.

He added that the department had not received information about medicines supplied by other companies failing quality tests so far. However, the FDA would take action if similar violations came to light.

PCMC had flagged quality concerns

The civic body had suspected problems with the quality of the medicines and informed the FDA of its own accord. The subsequent inspection and laboratory findings led to the seizure and action against the supplier and manufacturer.

The FDA has said it will take action against those responsible for supplying medicines that do not meet prescribed quality standards. Hukre also urged citizens to inform the department if they have concerns about the quality of medicines.

The classification ‘Not of Standard Quality’ means that a medicine has failed to meet prescribed quality standards. It does not automatically mean that the medicine is fake or spurious.

The FDA’s investigation will now examine the procurement and distribution of the affected stock and establish the responsibility of those involved. At the time of this report, a response from PCMC was not yet available. This information will be added once it is received.