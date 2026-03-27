Students Protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Demand Vice-Chancellor’s Removal | Sourced

Pune: Students staged a protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune on Friday, demanding the removal of the vice-chancellor over alleged administrative failures and poor governance. The protest was led by members of various student unions, who claimed that the current leadership has affected the university’s academic functioning.

During the protest, student leaders accused the vice-chancellor of failing to utilise funds under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). They alleged that nearly Rs 62 crore remains unspent, which has led to delays in infrastructure development and academic projects.

Students also raised concerns over delays in examination results. According to representatives, the results of nearly five lakh students have not been declared even after 90 days. They said that several important academic and administrative posts, including the examination controller and deans, are still being handled on an ad hoc basis, affecting efficiency and decision-making.

Shiva Barole, a student representative, said that key committees have not been formed and that there has been no progress in PhD-related processes for over a year. He added that delays in faculty recruitment approvals have further worsened the situation.

The protestors also flagged the alleged leak of a confidential report related to the appointment of the registrar. They demanded strict action against those responsible and questioned the transparency of the appointment process.

‘Current Leadership Unable To Manage’

Ganesh Shinde, another student leader, said the current leadership is unable to manage the responsibilities of such a large institution. He also demanded an increase in stipends under the Earn and Learn scheme and better placement support for students.

Abhishek Shelkar from the University Student Struggle Action Committee said that pending scholarships must be released immediately. He added that if the administration fails to respond, students may intensify their protest.

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‘Inflation Affecting Students’

Nitin Andhale, a student representative, highlighted issues such as inflation affecting students, delays in scholarship distribution, and a lack of basic facilities. He also pointed out that a gas shortage in the university canteen has created difficulties for students.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president of Student Helping Hands, alleged that a person with a controversial background was appointed as registrar without transparency. He demanded that the appointment be cancelled and warned of legal action if no steps are taken.

University authorities have not yet issued an official response.