Gas Shortage at Savitribai Phule Pune University Leaves Students Without Chapatis | Sourced

Pune: Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University are facing difficulties as a gas shortage in campus canteens has disrupted regular meal services. Over the past few days, chapatis have disappeared from dinner plates, forcing students to rely mainly on rice and khichdi, often prepared on traditional stoves.

The situation has affected multiple mess facilities, including the G-8 and G-9 refectories, where meals have been reduced to a single vegetable or only rice. In some hostels, particularly the girls’ hostel, students reported being served only rice and dal in limited quantities over the past two days. Concerns have also been raised about food quality, with complaints of undercooked rice.

Several canteens on campus have remained shut due to the shortage, while the few that are operational are opening late and closing early, adding to students’ inconvenience.

According to students and the Canteen Quality and Vigilance Control Committee, the university currently has gas stock that may last for about seven to eight days. However, authorities are using it sparingly to avoid a complete breakdown of services.

With limited gas supply, mess staff have sought permission from the administration to cook on traditional stoves. At Boys’ Hostel No. 9, Tuesday’s meal consisted only of rice and chickpeas. Students say the lack of proper and nutritious food is affecting both their health and academic performance, especially as examinations approach.

Siddhant Jambhulkar, Vice President of Pune District NSUI, said, “It is extremely concerning that students are facing such hardships during the examination period. Due to the lack of sufficient and proper food, students’ health as well as their studies are being adversely affected. Many students come from rural and economically weaker backgrounds. If this situation continues, it may lead to circumstances similar to the COVID period, where students were forced to return to their villages.”

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“The decline in both the quality and availability of food is a serious matter. During such a crucial academic period, the lack of basic facilities is directly affecting students’ education. The university administration must take immediate steps to resolve this issue,” said Aditya Gaikwad.

“For the past few days, chapatis have not been available, and students are being served only dal and rice. This is causing distress and inconvenience,” said Vishal Ambadas Bobade.

Student leaders and representatives have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the situation, noting that many students depend on affordable campus meals. There have been demands for immediate intervention by the university administration, including coordination with state and central authorities to resolve the gas supply issue.

Student groups have also warned of protests if the situation is not addressed promptly. The crisis has raised serious concerns about the management of essential services on campus, with students urging swift and concrete action to restore normalcy.