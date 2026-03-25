Businessman Kidnapped In Pune, Rs 1.5 Crore Ransom Demanded In Swargate Area | Sourced

Pune: A businessman was allegedly kidnapped from the Gultekdi area near Swargate on Tuesday (24th March). Police said that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore.

A case has been registered at Swargate Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife.

According to police reports, the businessman lives with his wife in Maharshi Nagar. On Tuesday morning, he left for his shop as usual. The complainant's wife told the police that her husband usually returns home for lunch. However, he did not come back that afternoon.

Police said that around 1 pm, the wife received a call on a social media app from an unknown number. When she picked up the call, her husband was on the call. Her husband told her that he had been kidnapped and his life was in danger. Her husband also said he was locked up by the kidnappers.

The accused then spoke to the woman and demanded Rs 1.5 crore for his release. They warned her not to inform anyone and said they would free him only after receiving the money.

The woman rushed to Swargate Police Station and filed a complaint. Police have started an investigation. Senior Police Inspector Yashwant Nikam is leading the probe. Efforts are on to trace the accused and rescue the victim.