Two Held For Illegal Transport Of LPG Cylinders On Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: Pune Rural Police detained two men and seized a car for illegally transporting gas cylinders near Chakan Chowk on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway in Shirur Tehsil of Pune District.

Police said that a total of 10 cylinders were recovered. A case has been registered at Shikrapur Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force).

According to available details, the action was taken after police received a tip-off while managing traffic in the area. The information said a car was carrying gas cylinders illegally from the Ahilyanagar side. Acting on this, a police team set up a trap near Chakan Chowk.

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Soon after, a car bearing registration number MH 24 AU 9097 was spotted. During the check, police found 10 HP gas cylinders inside the vehicle. Seven were domestic cylinders, and three were commercial ones, said the police.

Police officials further revealed that when questioned, the driver failed to give clear answers. Police also found that there were no bills or receipts for the cylinders. This raised suspicion of illegal transport.

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Milind Dilip Devre, a case has been registered against Ashok Dilip Pawar, 34, from Beed, and Anil Tukaram Chavan, 21, from Parbhani.

Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Dongre and Pratik Jagtap are investigating the case further.