Student Dies Of Electric Shock At Pune Agricultural College, Protest Erupts Within Premises | Sourced

Pune: A 23-year-old MBA student died after suffering an electric shock from a water cooler at an agricultural college in Pune. The incident has triggered strong protests by students, who have blamed college staff for negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Chavan, a first-year MBA student. The incident took place on 14th March at the student cooperative mess, where he received a severe electric shock while using a water cooler.

According to students of the college, Chavan was admitted for treatment after the incident and was battling for his life for several days. He died on Tuesday (24th March).

Angry students have launched an indefinite protest on campus. They are demanding strict action against those responsible and a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Students alleged that the water cooler had been faulty for a long time. They claimed that several complaints were made earlier, but no proper action was taken. “Many students had received electric shocks earlier as well. We informed the authorities multiple times, but nothing was done,” a student said.

Another student alleged that the electrical department ignored complaints, often citing a lack of parts. Students also claimed that maintenance charges are collected, but basic safety issues are not addressed.

They further demanded action against staff who allegedly failed to forward complaints to senior officials. Students said a full safety audit of the campus is needed.

The college administration has said that an inquiry is underway and assured that appropriate action will be taken. However, students have said they will continue their protest until their demands are met.