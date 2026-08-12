Stray Dog Pack Mauls 3-Year-Old Boy In Parbhani's Jintur | AI Generated

Parbhani: In a shocking incident, a 3-year-old boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Mandhani in Jintur taluka of Parbhani district on Monday afternoon. The child, Mahadev Vilas Jawade, sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to the District Hospital in Parbhani for treatment. Villagers said his condition is critical.

Jawade was playing in the courtyard in front of his house when three or four stray dogs from the village suddenly attacked him. The boy sustained serious injuries after being bitten by the dogs. Hearing the child's screams, villagers rushed to the spot.

Balu Mule, Santosh Padalkar, Bandu Harkal and Sudhakar Maske reached the spot and drove the dogs away. Subsequently, the critically injured Jawade was immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Parbhani for treatment.

Jawade's father is a shepherd and was away grazing sheep in the forest when the incident occurred. Meanwhile, he was playing in the courtyard in front of his house while his mother was busy with household work.

There has been a rise in the number of stray dogs in the Mandhani area, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. The risk of attacks by these dogs is particularly high for young children playing outdoors. Villagers alleged that there had been previous instances of stray dogs attacking people in the area.

Residents demanded that the administration take stern action against the stray dog menace in the village to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.