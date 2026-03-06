State Budget Announces Key Development Projects For Nashik District; Focuses On Water Management, Kumbh Mela And Infrastructure | Sourced

Nashik: Several important announcements aimed at the overall development of the Nashik district have been made in the State Budget for 2026–27, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Major provisions have been made for water management, religious tourism, infrastructure development, industrial growth and preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, which is expected to provide new momentum to the district’s development.

The budget has been presented with the vision of a developed Maharashtra based on four pillars: progressive, sustainable, inclusive and good governance, outlining a comprehensive development roadmap across sectors.

A State Water Information Centre will be established in Nashik to enable effective planning and management of water resources using information technology. An allocation of ₹71.20 crore has been made for the centre, which will help provide digital and verified data on water resources across the state.

Significant funds have been allocated for infrastructure, management and development works related to the globally renowned Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. This provision is expected to accelerate several development projects in the city and surrounding areas in preparation for the upcoming event.

The budget also mentions the ongoing Ramkal Path Development Project, which highlights Nashik’s religious and cultural heritage. The project is expected to strengthen religious tourism and significantly enhance the city’s tourism potential.

To improve air connectivity in the state, funds have been allocated for the expansion of Nashik Airport. This move is expected to support industrial growth, tourism and increased investment in the region.

On the lines of Mumbai, the state government plans to develop Nashik, along with Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as growth hubs. This initiative is expected to boost industrial investment, employment generation and urban development.

The budget also announces relief measures for farmers, including a crop loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh. Farmers who repay their loans on time will also receive incentive support. This decision is expected to benefit farmers in Nashik district, which is well known for the production of onions, grapes and vegetables.

Eligible women in the Nashik district will also benefit from the state government’s Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme aimed at promoting women’s financial empowerment.

With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 in view, plans have been made for the development of roads, transport facilities, river ghats, sanitation and water supply in the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar areas to ensure better facilities for devotees.

Industrial development is also expected to receive a boost, with the government focusing on strengthening infrastructure for industries and encouraging investment in the Nashik–Sinnar–Ozar industrial belt. This is expected to generate employment opportunities in the region.

Various initiatives have been announced for agricultural growth, including crop loan waiver schemes, solar agricultural pumps, the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture and value chain development for farm produce. Rural connectivity will also be strengthened through schemes such as the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The 2026–27 state budget has an outlay of ₹7,69,467 crore, with the government aiming to grow Maharashtra’s economy to $5 trillion by 2047. The coordinated development of the industrial, service and agricultural sectors reflects the government’s determination to build a stronger and more developed Maharashtra.

Overall, the announcements in the budget are expected to accelerate Nashik district’s development in water management, religious tourism, industrial growth and infrastructure, while also strengthening agriculture, employment generation and women’s empowerment.