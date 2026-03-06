Pune Sees Sharp Rise In Dog-Bite Cases; Over 78,000 Incidents Reported In 3 Years | Representative Image

Pune city is witnessing a sharp increase in stray dog-related incidents. Civic body figures show that around 78,421 dog-bite cases have been reported in the city over the past three years. Even though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) says that the stray dog population is gradually decreasing, civic records reveal that the number of dog-bite incidents has increased.

Recently, a dog bite was reported in Kirkatwadi’s Chaitrangan Society, where a child was suddenly attacked by stray dogs, triggering panic among residents. Earlier, on January 9, a young man in Narhe was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs during the early morning hours.

Residents from several parts of the city are claiming that there has been an increase in such incidents and that it has become increasingly common. Parents worry about the safety of schoolchildren, while senior citizens and morning walkers often feel vulnerable while stepping out. In some localities, especially in suburban pockets and newly developed housing societies, people claim that groups of stray dogs roam the streets, making it difficult to move around safely.

Data from the civic health department shows a steady rise in dog-bite cases over the last three years. In 2023, Pune recorded 21,526 incidents of dog bites. The number increased to 26,105 in 2024 and further rose to 30,790 in 2025. By January 18 this year alone, 1,953 cases had already been reported. On average, there has been an increase of nearly 80 to 85 dog-bite incidents being reported every day in the city.

Officials from the municipal corporation say that the rapid expansion of Pune’s municipal limits has also played a role in the growing challenge. Several newly merged villages have contributed to the increase in the stray animal population.

PMC veterinary officer Dr Sarika Funde said, "The city currently has an estimated stray dog population ranging between 2.25 lakh and 2.5 lakh, largely due to the addition of newly included areas. Not all dog-bite cases involve stray dogs. Some incidents are caused by pet dogs, while in a few cases, animals such as monkeys or cats are also involved. The civic body continues to conduct sterilisation drives to control the stray dog population. The dogs involved in the attempted attack on the child in Kirkatwadi have been captured and kept under observation."