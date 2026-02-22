SSC Students Made To Write Exam In Terrace Tent At Beed School, Sparks Outrage | Sourced

Beed: A case of alleged administrative negligence has surfaced at Yashwant Vidyalaya, Kurla, in Beed tehsil, where Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students were made to sit for their board examinations in a makeshift tent erected on the school’s terrace, raising serious concerns over student welfare and adherence to examination protocols.

The SSC examinations commenced across the state on Feb 20. While lakhs of students appeared for the exam, the situation in Kurla has drawn sharp criticism over the Education Department’s management of the centre.

According to reports, students arriving at the examination centre on Friday morning were directed to a temporary tent on the terrace instead of regular classrooms. Authorities cited a lack of capacity, stating that the number of candidates exceeded the centre’s available seating.

Board regulations mandate that examinations be conducted in designated halls under CCTV surveillance. Guidelines require adequate space, ventilation and lighting, which an outdoor tent does not provide. Conducting exams in an open area compromises student health and creates opportunities for irregularities.

The situation was aggravated by a prevailing heatwave, with temperatures crossing 35% in several parts of the state. Students were seen writing their papers under harsh sunlight, facing physical discomfort during an already high-stress examination.

Parents expressed outrage over the “outdoor planning”, arguing that a proper classroom environment is a fundamental right for students to ensure a fair assessment.

The incident went viral after photographs and videos of the tent arrangement circulated on social media. In response, Collector Vivek Johnson directed officials to maintain strict vigilance and warned of severe consequences, including suspension, for any staff found involved in malpractice.

Approximately 43,000 students are appearing for the SSC examinations across 156 centres in Beed district.

Headmaster and Chief Conductor of the Kurla centre, Abhishek Raut, clarified that while overflow was previously managed in school corridors, the surge in student numbers this year led to the terrace arrangement.

Following the backlash, Raut confirmed that from Saturday, additional students will be accommodated at the Zilla Parishad Primary School (ZPPS), Kurla, to ensure proper classroom facilities for the remainder of the examinations.

According to sources, there are only four classrooms in the school, and the SSC education board sanctioned the examination centre and allotted more than 200 students.

Officers of the Education Department first inspect the halls and then submit a report to the board.