Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seize Drugs Worth Over ₹25 Lakh In Separate Raids; Elderly Hinjawadi Farmer & Woman In Sant Tukaram Nagar Arrested | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have intensified their crackdown on illegal narcotics. They arrested an elderly farmer for opium cultivation and a woman for selling marijuana in two separate operations over the weekend.

In the most significant haul, the Anti-Gunda Squad raided a farm in Jambe village in Mulshi Tehsil on Friday evening under the limits of Hinjawadi Police Station. Police managed to seize over 16 kilograms of opium plants.

The accused, 77-year-old Sampat Baburao Darshile, was found to be illegally cultivating the crop on his land adjacent to the Shilamkar Sports Arena without any legal permits.

The accused has been booked under sections 8(b) and 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 (NDPS) for cultivating opium and doing transactions involving it.

According to police reports, the total weight of the seized opium plants was 16.810 kg, with a market value estimated at approximately Rs 25,17,500 rupees. Following the raid, Darshile was taken into custody, and a formal complaint was registered at the Hinjewadi Police Station.

Authorities are currently investigating the distribution network the elderly farmer may have been associated with.

In a second operation conducted on Saturday afternoon, the Anti-Narcotics Cell detained a woman in the Sant Tukaram Nagar area of Pimpri for the possession and sale of marijuana. Police Constable Kapilesh Igave reported that the woman was acting suspiciously in a public area in front of the Vitthal Temple in the Gandhi Nagar locality.

Police said that upon searching her, officers recovered 158 grams of marijuana valued at 7,900 rupees. During the subsequent interrogation, the woman admitted that her husband, Kalicharan Tamchikar, had provided the drugs for her to sell.

The Sant Tukaram Nagar police have officially arrested the woman and registered a criminal case against both her and her husband.