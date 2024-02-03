Spiritual Fervour In Nashik: Thousands Converge For Nivrittinath Maharaj Yatra |

Devotees are gathering for the Sant Shreshth Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra at Trimbakeshwar in Nashik, marking a joyous occasion filled with spiritual fervour. Thousands of warkaris from various regions have converged in the city, filling the air with the melodious sounds of taal and mridanga.

The atmosphere is charged with devotion as devotees eagerly await the opportunity to offer their prayers and seek blessings amidst the backdrop of Trimbak Nagar, nestled in the Anjaneri Brahmagiri hills of Nashik.

The streets of Trimbak Nagar bustle with devotees adorned with tulsi garlands around their necks, tulsi vrindavan on their heads, and musical instruments in their hands. Saffron flags flutter in the breeze, adding to the vibrant ambiance.

Despite the cold weather, the warmth of devotion permeates the surroundings, with women devotees actively participating and contributing to the spiritual energy.

Long queues form as devotees line up to offer prayers and pay respects at the samadhi of Sant Shreshth Nivruttinath Maharaj, underscoring the deep spiritual significance of the occasion. The Trimbakeshwar Yatrotsav has commenced with the yatra of Sant Shreshth Nivruttinath Maharaj, heralding days of spiritual fervour and religious observances in Nashik.

As devotees continue to gather in large numbers, the holy land of Nashik resonates with the devotion and faith of worshippers.