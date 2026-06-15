Solapur Accident: Eight Killed, Seven Injured After Pickup Vehicle Carrying Temple Devotees Falls Into Well In Malshiras | Sourced

Solapur: In a tragic road accident, eight people, including four women and four children, lost their lives and seven others were injured after a pickup vehicle carrying devotees plunged into a roadside well in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at around 5 pm near Tandulwadi village on the Mhaswad–Pandharpur road. According to police, the victims were residents of Ranjani village in Pandharpur taluka and were returning from Mhaswad after visiting a temple when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the pickup vehicle suddenly veered off the road, entered a farm adjoining the highway, and fell into a well. Officials said the well reportedly lacked a protective parapet wall, which may have contributed to the severity of the accident.

Local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot immediately after the vehicle fell into the well. They launched rescue efforts and managed to pull several occupants to safety before emergency teams and professional rescuers arrived. Their prompt response is believed to have helped save a number of lives.

Police, fire brigade personnel, and local administration officials later conducted a large-scale rescue operation. The injured were pulled out of the well and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Solapur Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said that eight people died in the accident, while seven others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. Dr Sudke, Medical Superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital, confirmed that 16 passengers were travelling in the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as:

Indubai Dashrath Bhau (60)

Puja Amol Satore (23)

Samarth Balaji Bavche (27)

Ashwini Sandeep Bavche (27)

Sanskar Sandeep Bavche (14)

Sanskriti Sandeep Bavche (14)

Puja Balaji Bavche (6 months)

Aarav Ashok Satore (8)

The victims were reportedly relatives and neighbours who had travelled together to offer prayers at a temple in Mhaswad.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased victim. Describing the accident as “extremely unfortunate and tragic”, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chief Minister stated that the Solapur District Collector and Superintendent of Police immediately reached the accident site and that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the local administration.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar also expressed sorrow over the incident, describing it as deeply painful, unfortunate and heartbreaking.

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Police have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.