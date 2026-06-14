Pune: PMC Intensifies Monsoon Preparedness In Nagar Road-Wagholi | Sourced

With the monsoon season approaching, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified efforts to ensure the city's drainage infrastructure functions efficiently during heavy rainfall. Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair conducted an inspection of various drainage and stormwater management works under the Nagar Road–Wagholi Regional Office.

During the visit, Nair reviewed the ongoing cleaning of drains and stormwater pipelines at key locations, including Alandi Road, Tingre Nagar Road, Airport Road, Kalwad Vasti and Phulmala in Wagholi. The inspection focused on assessing the preparedness of the drainage network to handle heavy monsoon showers and prevent waterlogging.

Nair directed officials to ensure the quality and timely completion of all ongoing works. He emphasised the need to complete the maintenance and repair of drains and stormwater pipelines as a priority to minimise inconvenience to citizens during the rainy season.

The civic administration also reviewed preventive measures being undertaken to avoid blockages in the drainage system and ensure the smooth flow of rainwater across the region.

Residents have welcomed PMC's proactive approach, expressing satisfaction that the administration is taking steps to strengthen monsoon preparedness before the onset of heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner Asha Raut, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Pol, Deputy Engineer Ashok Sangle, Senior Health Inspector Dhanashree Jagdale, along with officials and staff from various departments, were present during the inspection.