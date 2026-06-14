Pune: PMC Orders Immediate Fixes For Metro-Linked Traffic, Monsoon Issues On Baner Road | Sourced

With the monsoon season approaching and traffic concerns mounting along the Baner-University Road stretch, Pune Municipal Corporation's Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special), Omprakash Divte, conducted a joint inspection of ongoing road and Metro works between Hotel Green Park and University Chowk, officials said on Sunday.

The inspection focused on identifying bottlenecks affecting traffic movement, drainage issues and pending infrastructure works linked to the Pune Metro project. Officials from PMC, PMRDA, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) and other departments participated in the site visit.

During the review, Divte expressed concern over recurring waterlogging at University Chowk and near Hotel Mahabaleshwar during heavy rains. He directed PMRDA and Metro authorities to complete the necessary drainage improvement works within four days to ensure smooth discharge of rainwater along the entire stretch.

The civic administration also highlighted the accumulation of construction debris near the ongoing Metro works opposite Sindh Society and National Society, which has been causing traffic disruptions. Metro officials were instructed to clear the debris immediately.

Several issues arising from the Metro construction were discussed during the inspection, including misaligned road dividers, uneven road levels near dividers, damaged footpaths beneath Metro stations, reduced road width, and a blocked stormwater drain near the IISER campus. Metro authorities were directed to resolve these issues on priority.

At University Chowk, PMC officials noted that excavation work carried out by the Water Supply Department near the Aundh-bound junction has affected traffic movement. The department has been instructed to complete testing and restoration work and reopen the road within two days.

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Divte noted that Metro construction activities have been causing recurring inconvenience to citizens during every monsoon season. He directed Metro authorities to undertake joint inspections with PMC's Road Department and other concerned departments and ensure the timely resolution of civic issues.

The Drainage Department and concerned ward offices have also been instructed to immediately clean stormwater drains and chambers, while Metro authorities have been told to remove debris from footpaths without delay.

Among those present during the inspection were Road Department Superintending Engineer Abhijit Ambekar, PMC corporators Sunny Nimhan and Sapna Chhajed, PMRDA Deputy Engineer Gajanan Patil, PITCMRL Deputy Engineer Sumit Yadav, Project Manager Yogesh Mandra and TPL Section In-charge Raj Dhanshetti, along with officials from the Metro, Water Supply, Drainage and Ward Offices.