Skydiving Prodigy Shital Mahajan Advocates 'Only Plan 'A'' At Bharti University Event |

Padma Shri Awardee Shital Mahajan, a well-known Indian skydiver and an alumna of Bharti Vidyapeeth, passionately advocated for the singular pursuit of "Only Plan 'A'" to achieve lofty goals, emphasising the importance of unwavering commitment to one's aspirations.

Mahajan has achieved a new feat by becoming the first woman in the world to jump off a helicopter from the height of 21,500 feet in front of Mt Everest.

Mahajan's recent record

Mahajan, 41, a recipient of the fourth highest Indian civilian award Padma Shri and a holder of several skydiving records, completed skydiving on the front side of Mt. Everest, the highest peak in the world, on November 13.. She shared her exhilarating experience during a special felicitation ceremony organised by Yashwantrao Mohite College.

Dr Vivek Saoji, the Vice-Chancellor of Bharti Vidyapeeth Deemed University (BVDU), extended heartfelt congratulations to Mahajan, expressing pride in the achievements of students who surmount challenges and make a global impact.

The event also featured the felicitation of notable personalities, including Professor Dr Suhas Mohite and Prof Arun Pawar from YM College of Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ulhas Pawar from the College of Ayurved, and the under-16 chess world champion, Akanksha Hagwane.

Dr Vishwajit Kadam, Pro Vice Chancellor of BVDU, and Chancellor Dr Shivajirao Kadam were acknowledged for their consistent support and creative encouragement.