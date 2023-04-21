Pune: Shantilal Mutha, Dr Jaysingrao Pawar to be awarded by Bharti Vidyapeeth | FPJ

Bharti Vidyapeeth announced on Friday that two eminent personalities, Shantilal Mutha and Dr Jaysingrao Pawar, will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shantilal Mutha, a renowned social worker, and Dr Jaysingrao Pawar, a respected historian, will receive a cash prize of fifty-one thousand rupees and a citation as a form of recognition for their contributions to their respective fields.

The announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Vivek Savaji.

Savaji stated that the 28th foundation day ceremony of the university will be held on April 26. The ceremony will commence at 10 AM and will take place at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Academic Complex, located on Satara Road, Dhankawadi in Pune.

Vice President of All India Council of Technical Education Abhay Jere will be the chief guest at the ceremony. The event will also be graced by Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra State Minister of Higher and Technical Education, and Dr Shivajirao Kadam, the Chancellor of the university. Other dignitaries including MLA Dr Vishwajit Kadam.

Shantilal Mutha has been a dedicated social worker for several decades, providing support and hopes to families and children affected by natural disasters and farmer suicides. Dr Jaysingrao Pawar, on the other hand, has made invaluable contributions to the reconstruction of Maratha history.