SIBMT Pune Ranked 56th In India, 17th In Maharashtra In IIRF 2026 | Sourced (Representative Pic)

Suryadatta Institute of Business Management & Technology (SIBMT), Pune, has been ranked among the Best Business Schools in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026, securing National Rank 56 and State Rank 17. The rankings were published by Education Post Magazine.

The recognition highlights SIBMT’s commitment to academic excellence, industry-oriented learning, innovation and holistic student development. The IIRF rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation across key parameters, including placement performance, teaching-learning resources, research, industry integration, placement strategies, future orientation, and external perception.

SIBMT is affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University, approved by AICTE, and recognised by the Government of Maharashtra. The institute offers MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA programmes and is accredited by NAAC. It was also ranked in the Platinum Category in the AICTE-CII Industry Linked Survey.

The institute emphasises experiential and industry-linked learning through projects, immersion programmes, and technology-enabled education. It has also established an Industry 4.0 Innovation Lab and a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with CEAI, Singapore.

SIBMT has signed MoUs with several national and international institutions to strengthen academic collaboration and global exposure. It continues to focus on employability through active campus recruitment and strong industry partnerships across multiple sectors.

Founder President Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya said the recognition reflects the institute’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and preparing future-ready leaders. The management congratulated faculty, students, alumni and stakeholders for the achievement, reaffirming its commitment to higher benchmarks in management education.