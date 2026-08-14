Shravan Crowd: Ellora’s Ghrushneshwar Temple Route To Be No-Vehicle Zone On Select Days | AI-generated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Considering the huge crowd at Shri Ghrushneshwar Temple in Ellora during the month of Shravan, the district collector Vinay Gowda has issued an order.

The order states a ban of all kinds of vehicles from Bhagwan Mahaveer Chowk to Malojiraje Bhosale Chowk in Ellora during this month.

As per the order, the road between Bhagwan Mahaveere Chowk and Malojiraje Bhosale Chowk will be closed to all types of vehicles (No Vehicle Zone) between 8 pm and 8 am between August 14 and 18, August 21 and September 1 and September 4 and 8.

To avoid inconvenience to devotees, open spaces and parking arrangements have been designated beyond Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk and Malojiraje Bhosale Chowk, where motorists can park their vehicles.

The order clarifies that vehicles owned by the state or central government, as well as those belonging to the police, fire brigade, ambulance services, and other essential services as specified under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, are exempted from this order.

An appeal has also been made to devotees to extend their cooperation.

13-Year-Old Dies After Dash By Speeding Car…

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old boy returning happily after meeting grandparents in an auto-rickshaw died after a dash by a speeding four-wheeler near Gevrai Tanda on Paithan Road on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Atiq Rafiq Shaikh (13).

Atiq lived with his family at Amernagar on Beed By-pass Road and was studying in class seventh. On Wednesday, he went to Girnera to meet his grandparents. On Wednesday night, the family members were returning happily after attending a family function. At around 10 pm, a speeding four-wheeler dashed into their rickshaw on Paithan Road near Gevrai Tanda.

Atiq sustained severe injuries and was pressed inside the rickshaw. He sustained severe head injuries and suffered heavy bleeding. The nearby residents rushed to the spot and took the injured to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after examination. The other family members also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Chikalthana police rushed to the spot and took the car driver into custody. A case has been registered against him.