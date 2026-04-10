Shocking Video: Man Slits Wife's Throat At Petrol Pump In Broad Daylight In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

A man slit the throat of his wife, who was working as a petrol pump employee, in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has created a sensation across the district.

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The deceased has been identified as Puja Sudam Gawande (27, Chite-Pimpalgaon, presently living in Karmad), and the accused, her second husband, as Satyam Raosaheb Gawande (28, Chite-Pimpalgaon). The Karmad Police have arrested Satyam.

Puja had married Sudam Gawande in 2017, but due to some domestic reasons, Sudam committed suicide in 2023. They had two children, and hence Puja married Satyam Gawande in 2025. However, they had differences and frequent quarrels, and Puja was living separately with her children in Karmad.

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She worked as a petrol delivery girl at Shiv Samarth Petrol Pump on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna Road for the past one and a half months to sustain herself and her children.

On Thursday, she came to the petrol pump as usual at around 9.30am and started her work. As there was a crowd of vehicles filling petrol and diesel, she was busy with her work. The accused, Satyam, went there on his motorcycle and first observed the situation at the pump. He then grabbed Puja and dragged her away. He then stabbed her in the back. He laid her down and then slit her throat. The incident happened in such haste that the people present at the petrol pump did not know what to do.

On receiving the information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police, Puja Nangare, Inspector Samratsingh Rajput, PSI Bharat Nikalje, and other officers rushed to the scene. Based on the information received, the police team nabbed the accused, Satyam, who had fled towards the direction of Kachner.

On receiving the information, Puja’s friend Chhaya Gorakwange rushed to the spot and burst into tears. Chhaya said that Puja and Satyam often had quarrels. He used to beat her. Even on Tuesday, she had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint against Satyam, but the police did not take the matter seriously. If the police had intervened in time, she would have been alive today, Chhaya said.