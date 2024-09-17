 Shocking! Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Vehicle In Minister Chandrakant Patil's Convoy In Pune
Shocking! Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Vehicle In Minister Chandrakant Patil's Convoy In Pune

According to the information received, the incident took place around 12:30am near Ashish Garden Hall on DP Road in Kothrud

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Shocking! Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Vehicle In Minister Chandrakant Patil's Convoy In Pune | File

In yet another shocking case in Pune, a drunk driver crashed into a police vehicle in Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil's convoy in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the information received, the incident took place around 12:30am near Ashish Garden Hall on DP Road in Kothrud. The driver has been booked for drunk driving and rash driving and has been detained by the police.

Reportedly, a Hyundai Venue car rammed into the police vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio. The police vehicle has been damaged, but the car that rammed into it suffered more damage. Since its airbags opened, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Speaking to the media, Patil said, "The vehicle I was travelling in had passed, and the police vehicle following my vehicle was hit by an outside car. Police have initiated necessary action."

This isn't the first drunk driving case we have seen in Pune in recent times.

Last week, a drunk driver crashed his tempo near Karishma Chowk in Kothrud, hitting several vehicles and killing the wife of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker.

The same week, a drunk driver rammed his truck into a hotel after he was denied food. This incident took place in Pune district's Indapur taluka on the busy Pune-Solapur Highway.

Apart from this, the Porsche crash case in which two IT engineers were killed, allegedly by a son of a prominent builder in Pune's Kalyani Nagar in May, is still grabbing the headlines.

