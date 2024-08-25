Shocker! Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli

Representative Image | File

A murder accused out on parole allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Sangli city, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sanjay Prakash Mane (34), was arrested in the morning, an official said.

Mane is an accused in a 2011 murder case and had come out on parole two months ago, he said.

Read Also Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning

The girl had stepped out to go to a shop around 9.30pm on Friday when the accused waylaid her, forcibly took her to his house and raped her, the official said.

The girl informed her mother about the assault on Saturday, following which a complaint was lodged, and the accused was apprehended within two hours, he said.

Mane had allegedly also molested the girl last month, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.