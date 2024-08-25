 Shocker! Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShocker! Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli

Shocker! Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli

Sanjay Prakash Mane is an accused in a 2011 murder case and had come out on parole two months ago

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

A murder accused out on parole allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Sangli city, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sanjay Prakash Mane (34), was arrested in the morning, an official said.

Mane is an accused in a 2011 murder case and had come out on parole two months ago, he said.

Read Also
Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning
article-image

The girl had stepped out to go to a shop around 9.30pm on Friday when the accused waylaid her, forcibly took her to his house and raped her, the official said.

FPJ Shorts
'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2
'He Called Me During Interval...': Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Brother Ayushmann's Reaction On Stree 2
'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History With 10-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
'Lifetime Ban From Test Matches Needed': Pakistan Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Create History With 10-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This Happened Later
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!
ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!

The girl informed her mother about the assault on Saturday, following which a complaint was lodged, and the accused was apprehended within two hours, he said.

Mane had allegedly also molested the girl last month, the official said.

Read Also
VIDEO: At Least 12 Injured As MSRTC Bus & Car Collide At Bopodi On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
article-image

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: NGO Hands Over 15 Climate-Resilient Homes To Marginalised Communities In Khed

Pune: NGO Hands Over 15 Climate-Resilient Homes To Marginalised Communities In Khed

Shocker! Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli

Shocker! Murder Accused On Parole Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl In Sangli

Pune: Advanced Technical Experience Centre Opens At Dr DY Patil Institute Of Management & Research

Pune: Advanced Technical Experience Centre Opens At Dr DY Patil Institute Of Management & Research

Pune: 35 Mandals Unite For Grand Dahi Handi To Address Traffic Congestion & Noise Pollution

Pune: 35 Mandals Unite For Grand Dahi Handi To Address Traffic Congestion & Noise Pollution

Yerwada Metro Station To Pune Airport Shuttle Bus Service Launched: Check Out Stops, Ticket Price,...

Yerwada Metro Station To Pune Airport Shuttle Bus Service Launched: Check Out Stops, Ticket Price,...