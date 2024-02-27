VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Demand Renaming Pune's Budhwar Peth Metro Station To Kasba Peth

Pune: Workers of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) staged a protest on Tuesday at an under-construction metro station near Mandai and demanded that the name of the metro station should be changed from the proposed Budhwar Peth station to Kasba Peth. Watch the video here:

Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune city chief Sanjay More led the protest. 'This metro station is in the Kasba Peth area, but Pune Metro has named it Budhwar Peth. The land needed to build the metro station near Ramai Ambedkar statue was given by Ramai Memorial, but the station was named as Ruby Hall. Similarly, the station near RTO is called Mangalwar Peth. It is a place where Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj established educational institutes and gave education to students. So, how can a different name be given to that station instead of naming it after him? Many names given to the metro stations are incorrect, and they should be changed immediately, otherwise, a huge protest will be staged at the Maha Metro office.'

CSMR nod to Ruby Hall-Ramwadi stretch

Work on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune metro has been completed by Pune Metro and recently, it also received a green signal from the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), after inspecting the line in January. Now, the only stopping factor is the nod of the state government, which is yet to be given. This line was completed and ready for inauguration on February 19th, but it was reportedly delayed due to the possibility of a visit by Prime Minister Modi.

When will the metro run?

The Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro is 4.1 kilo meters and has 4 stations on the route. It will give great relief to commuters on the Pune-Nagar road who face traffic jams on a daily basis. It will also help passengers from Yerawda, Kalyani Nagar and Ramwadi by saving time and making their journey easier. As soon as the state government gives its nod, Pune metro will be out and ready to serve Punekars on the Ruby Hall-Ramwadi stretch. As of now, there is no update on this.