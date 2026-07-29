Sharad Pawar To Invite PM Modi For Inauguration Of Baramati's 'Prerna Sthal' Featuring Lord Buddha & Social Reformers |

Pune: Trustees of an educational institution in Pune's Baramati have requested NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate a newly constructed dome there housing a statue of Lord Buddha and exhibits on eminent social reformers.

Pawar, who heads the prominent educational institution, Vidya Pratishthan, has assured the trustees he would seek an appointment with the PM to convey their sentiments and extend an invitation for the inauguration of the dome, named 'Prerna Sthal' (inspirational site).

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The dome at the institution premises in Baramati, the home turf of Pawar, features exhibits on Lord Buddha, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr B R Ambedkar, Ahilyadevi Holkar and Annabhau Sathe.

The facility also houses a museum, a meditation hall and yoga centre, a Vidya Pratishthan trustee said on Tuesday.

"We are calling it 'Prerna Sthal' because it is intended to inspire visitors through the lives and work of these great personalities," he noted.

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During Pawar's recent visit to review the project, the Vidya Pratishthan trustees requested him to invite PM Modi to inaugurate the facility, he said.

"Pawar asked us to submit a formal letter from the institution and assured us that he would seek an appointment with the prime minister," the trustee said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former Union minister once again dismissed speculation over a possible merger of the rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Responding to a reporter's question on the buzz about the two NCP factions coming together, Pawar said in Mumbai, "It has no relevance." Political circles in Maharashtra are rife with speculation regarding a potential reunion of the NCP factions, one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and a possible realignment with the BJP-led NDA.

Sharad Pawar met Modi in New Delhi on July 22. His daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)