Pune: PMC To Begin Infrastructure Upgrade At 75 Municipal Schools Under Model School Project | file photo (Representative)

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to begin infrastructure development work at 75 municipal schools under its ambitious Model School (Aadarsh Shala) project. The civic body has recently issued zone-wise tenders after revising its earlier plan to award all civil and electrical work through a single contract.

The decision to split the project into multiple tenders came after corporators from various political parties opposed the proposal for a single tender. Following their objections, the PMC decided to divide the work zone-wise to ensure smoother execution.

The initiative aims to improve the quality of infrastructure in civic schools and encourage higher student enrolment. According to PMC officials, the project will focus on creating a better learning environment by upgrading classrooms and essential facilities.

The planned works include improved classroom lighting, educational wall paintings, better seating arrangements, clean drinking water facilities, renovated toilets, equipment for online learning, and other basic infrastructure improvements.

The PMC currently has around 180 municipal school buildings across its jurisdiction, including those in the recently merged areas. Its education department runs nearly 250 schools catering to around one lakh students with the support of approximately 1,800 teachers. These schools offer education in Marathi, English, Urdu, and Kannada, with a large number of students coming from economically weaker sections.

Education experts have welcomed the infrastructure initiative but stressed that improving the quality of teaching should remain an equal priority. They pointed out that issues such as the shortage of trained teachers and principals need immediate attention alongside physical upgrades.

Experts also noted that several civic school buildings, particularly in the merged areas, continue to face infrastructure challenges. While the Model School project is a positive step, they said the PMC should ensure that all municipal schools receive basic facilities and are maintained properly, rather than limiting improvements to only a select few institutions. Completing the infrastructure work on time, they added, will help strengthen confidence in the city's public education system.