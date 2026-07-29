Pune: 'Indian Matchmaking' Star Sima Taparia To Host Singles Meet In City On August 1 | Sourced

Pune: Celebrity matchmaker Sima Taparia, best known for her role in Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, is set to host a singles meet in Pune on August 1, offering an opportunity for individuals looking to build meaningful relationships and explore potential life partners.

The event will be held at a venue in Aundh and is aimed at bringing together singles in an organised, in-person setting. According to the organisers, participants will have the opportunity to interact with one another while also meeting Taparia, who has gained popularity for her traditional yet practical approach to matchmaking.

Sima Taparia rose to international prominence through the Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking, which follows her efforts to help clients in India and abroad find compatible life partners. Based in Mumbai, she has been working as a professional matchmaker for several decades and is known for combining family preferences with individual compatibility while arranging introductions.

The Pune event is part of a growing trend of curated matchmaking gatherings, where singles can meet face-to-face in a structured environment rather than relying solely on online dating platforms.

The organisers have invited interested participants to register in advance for the event, which is scheduled to take place on August 1.