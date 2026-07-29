'B.Com Degree for ₹3 Lakh?' Fake Degree Racket Allegations Rock Pune University; Fact-Finding Panel Formed | Sourced

Serious allegations of a fake degree racket have surfaced at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), with claims that a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree certificate was offered for ₹3 lakh. The allegations have raised concerns over the credibility of the university's degree certification process and the transparency of its administration.

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According to the allegations, Mahesh Kadam, an autorickshaw driver, had visited the university to inquire about higher education opportunities for his son. During his visit, he was allegedly approached by Ramesh Mukhekar, an employee of the university's Finance and Accounts Department, along with three to four others, who reportedly offered to arrange a B.Com. degree certificate in exchange for ₹3 lakh. However, the certificates Kadam allegedly received bore the name "University of Pune" instead of "Savitribai Phule Pune University."

The allegations have raised serious questions about the integrity of the university's degree issuance process and the credibility of its academic certifications. There are growing demands for a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against those found responsible.

The university administration has taken note of the complaint and constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter.

In a statement, SPPU's Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation said, "Savitribai Phule Pune University has received a complaint regarding the certificates and degree of a specific student. The complaint alleges that forged mark sheets, degree certificates, and other documents were created in the university's name. It also mentions that the concerned student was subjected to financial fraud in this matter."

He added, "The university administration has taken a very serious view of this issue. At the Vice-Chancellor's direction, a fact-finding committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough inquiry into all aspects of the case. Upon receipt of the committee's report, necessary administrative and legal action will be initiated based on its findings and recommendations."