Sharad Pawar Receives Grand Welcome In Satara During First Public Visit After Recovery | X/@PawarSpeaks

Satara: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar arrived in Satara on Friday for his first public tour after recovering from illness and received a grand welcome from party workers and supporters.

Pawar had been admitted to the hospital earlier and was resting at home for the past several days due to health issues. After recovering, he reached the Government Rest House in Satara on Friday evening, where hundreds of party workers gathered to welcome him with dhol-tasha performances and slogans. His daughter and MP Supriya Sule were also present with him during the visit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Grand Welcome…

A large number of office-bearers and supporters from different parts of Satara district had gathered to meet Pawar. He is visiting Satara to attend a programme on Saturday marking the 67th death anniversary of Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, founder of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

As this is Pawar’s first major public appearance after his recovery, political circles across Maharashtra are closely watching the visit. Workers had started gathering outside the Circuit House from the afternoon, and long queues were seen as supporters waited to meet him.

Supriya Sule Spoke To Media…

Speaking to reporters, Supriya Sule said Pawar was happy to be in Satara and shared a close bond with the district. She also commented on several political and social issues in Maharashtra.

Referring to the recent controversy during the selection of the Satara Zilla Parishad president, Sule described the incident as unfortunate and said such developments do not suit Maharashtra’s political culture. She alleged that investigative agencies were being misused for political purposes and questioned the functioning of the present government.

Sule also raised concerns over corruption allegations within the ruling alliance and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier statement of “Na khaunga, na khane dunga". She said people had voted for the government with trust and that allegations between ruling leaders were worrying.

‘Pune’s Crime Rate Is A Matter Of Concern’

Talking about farmers’ issues, Sule said onion growers and farmers affected by unseasonal rain were facing severe difficulties. She also pointed to rising pollution due to industrialisation and said there was a need to seriously discuss farmers’ suicides and law and order issues in the state.

She further said Pune’s rising crime rate was a matter of concern and stressed that citizens, especially women, should feel safe. Sule demanded strict punishment for serious crimes and said justice should be delivered quickly.

Commenting on the Nasrapur assault case, Sule said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured personal attention to the matter after meeting the victims’ families, and she hoped that promise would be fulfilled.

On political speculation surrounding future leadership, Sule said if Sunetra Pawar becomes chief minister in 2029, she would be the first person to congratulate her. She added that discussions about party splits and “Operation Tutari” had been ongoing for years, but their party would continue working for the people regardless of being in power or opposition.