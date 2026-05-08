Will Be First To Congratulate Sunetra If She Becomes Maharashtra CM: Supriya Sule​ |

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule on Friday remarked that if Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar becomes the Chief Minister, she would be the first person to garland her.​

However, she added, “Who will be in which party during the 2029 elections? That will only be known in 2029.”​

She was responding to a statement made by Nationalist Congress Party youth leader Jai Pawar that the people of Baramati wish to see Sunetra Pawar become the Chief Minister in 2029.​

Jai Pawar said: “During recent discussions with colleagues, it was clear that the people of Baramati shared a collective dream of seeing ‘Dada’ (Ajit Pawar) as the Chief Minister.​

“That dream remained unfulfilled due to his accidental passing. Now, Sunetra Kaki is working incredibly hard.”​

He said he believed she would contest the 2029 Assembly elections from Baramati and that it was their hope that she would ascend to the post of Chief Minister.​

Jai Pawar’s statement comes at a time when Sunetra Pawar’s political stock is at an all-time high.​

Having been sworn in as the first female Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in January 2026 and securing a massive electoral mandate in May 2026, the “Sunetra for Chief Minister” narrative is seen as a strategic move to project a fresh and historic face for the Nationalist Congress Party in the next major election cycle.​

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Pravin Darekar said there is nothing wrong with Jai Pawar expressing the desire of party workers, but added that it all depends on the numbers.​

Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale also stated, “We will have to wait till 2029 to see how things take shape.”​

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: “Children always harbour the desire to become big influencers.”​

However, he added that when one goes along with the Bharatiya Janata Party, one does not get the Chief Minister’s post.​

“One should ask Nitish Kumar and Eknath Shinde. The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to establish absolute rule in the country.”​

He further said that if one wants to create the possibility of the Chief Minister’s post, one would have to muster the courage to stand in opposition and fight against the BJP.​

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) legislator Jitendra Awhad, in his reaction, said that everyone has the right to dream, but added that the mandate comes from the people.​

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule dismissed the ongoing buzz surrounding “Operation Tutari” on Friday.​

“I have been hearing talk of ‘Operation Tutari’ ever since I was elected. This has been going on for many years,” she said.​

“We are self-respecting Marathi people. We have no hidden dealings or scandals. We are here to serve everyone, and the people have given us this opportunity.”​

She said they would honour that mandate and bring about positive change.​

“Whether we are in power or not, our work continues. While things can be broken or split, there is no joy left in such politics,” she added.​

Supriya Sule also launched a sharp attack on the current government regarding agricultural and national issues.​

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She highlighted the grave situation of onion farmers and the impact of unseasonal rains.​

She noted that farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce and that there is a shortage of urea due to global conflicts.​

Recalling the Pahalgam attack, she mentioned how Sharad Pawar was the first to declare it an attack on the nation.​

“At that time, we set politics aside and stood with the government. We believe in the order of Country first, then State, then Party, and finally Family,” she said.​

Supriya Sule questioned the government’s priorities, asking: “In a government where ministers are being pushed around, notices are being served, and administrators are being appointed, does the government actually have any time to wipe the tears of the farmers?”

​(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)