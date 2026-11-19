Satyaki Savarkar Mulls Legal Action Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Remarks On Veer Savarkar In Her Book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' | X

Pune: Grandnephew of Veer Savarkar, Satyaki Savarkar, on Thursday said he was consulting his legal team and advocate over the alleged objectionable statements about Veer Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's recently released book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', adding that he may initiate legal proceedings against the Congress leader if the statements are found to be without factual basis.

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Speaking about the matter, Satyaki Savarkar told ANI that he had not read the book in its entirety as he was travelling in Karnataka to deliver a speech on Veer Savarkar. However, he had gone through a few pages mentioning Veer Savarkar and found that they contained a couple of sentences without any references.

"I have not read the book entirely as I was travelling in Karnataka to give a speech on Veer Savarkar. I have read a few pages which have named Veer Savarkar ji, and what I have found is that there are a couple of sentences. However, there is no reference given," he said.

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He further said that he was currently in discussions with his legal team and advocate and would consider taking legal action against Sonia Gandhi if the statements were found to have no factual basis.

"Currently, I am in discussion with the legal team and advocate. After the discussion, if I find there is no truth in those statements made, I am free to initiate legal proceedings against Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Clarifying that he was not seeking a ban on the book at this stage, Satyaki Savarkar said he would first verify the statements and the references cited before deciding on the legal course of action.

"I don't think this is related to demanding any kind of ban because I have not read the book. I will cross-check the statements and references that are made, and I'll do the proceedings legally but will not demand a ban as of now," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking during the press conference, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said the book contained remarks against Savarkar that the party could not tolerate, while describing him as a revered personality.

"Inside, it is filled with poison against our great personality—poison. We cannot tolerate this. Savarkar means brilliance, Savarkar means penance, Savarkar means austerity. He is our revered figure. Nowhere in the entire world has anyone received a sentence of fifty years of life imprisonment. He spent eleven years in the Cellular Jail enduring severe torture, and was also kept under house arrest for three to four years," he said.

He further objected to what he described as repeated insults to Savarkar and tore pages from the book as a symbolic protest.

"Such a great personality is being insulted repeatedly. We have decided that this book—I had no desire at all in my mind, and as I said just yesterday, I neither know about it nor have any interest in reading it, because there are many great figures in our country whose books we read—its page number 201 and the rest, I am tearing this up. It is being torn apart. And along with it, by tearing up this photograph, this is a symbolic protest asking how long we are supposed to endure the insult of our revered figure," Dubey said.

Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)