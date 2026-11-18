'Sonia Had Rejected Alliance With Shiv Sena In 2014' | File Pic

Mumbai: An idea to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties was mooted when the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra in 2014. However, then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had out rightly rejected the idea saying that the party cannot join hands with Shiv Sena. Five years later, the same idea was re-generated and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi - a group of Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP – took shape. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who worked as a MoS in the Prime Minister’s office for six years, reveals the behind the curtain story in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal. Excerpts...

Have you read Sonia Gandhi’s memoir?

Only the first part. I got the book a couple of days ago and have been traveling. I’ve read her interviews and heard commentators discuss it. The BJP’s criticism is actually helping sales. It’s an emotional, personal story and an important document in India’s history, since she was closely connected with two former prime ministers. Critics say she whitewashed certain events, but it’s her story and she has the right to tell it as she wishes.

How did she come into politics in 1998?

After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991, Narasimha Rao became Prime Minister and led for five years, with Manmohan Singh’s economic reforms. Mrs. Gandhi stayed away from both government and party. Congress then lost the 1996 and 1998 elections under Sitaram Kesari and was demoralised. People realised the Gandhi family is the glue holding the party’s factions together. We knew she had no political experience and was foreign-born, yet all of us, including Mr. Pawar, begged her to take over. So the claim that the family imposed itself is untrue. She was out of the picture for years, and we called her.

Did Sharad Pawar know about the controversy her foreign origin could cause?

Everybody knew she was Italian-born when we requested her. She had never contested an election. But the Nehru-Gandhi name carried no state, language, caste or religious label. She accepted and led the party to victory in 2004.

What happened when the foreign-origin issue was raised later?

Three leaders raised it, and there was huge anger in the working committee, since we had invited her. She resigned, saying that if we lacked confidence in her she would go. The party forced her to take the resignation back and expelled the three. It was a resolution, so no one needed to convey a message.

Was Sonia Gandhi respectful toward Prime Minister Manmohan Singh?

Very. I lost the 1999 election, and she brought me to the Rajya Sabha in 2002. In 2004 she made me Gujarat in-charge, and we won 12 of 26 seats. Seven extra seats mattered, since Congress had 145 to the BJP’s 138. I became a Minister of State in the PMO. The “super prime minister” talk is nonsense. She was the boss in the party, and Dr. Singh headed the government. The 2004 mandate was for her manifesto, so she held a weekly Friday meeting with the Prime Minister to see that promises were kept. The National Advisory Council worked as a social-policy think tank and produced the rights to information, education, food and work, and forest dwellers’ rights. Mr. Modi has scrapped both it and the Planning Commission.

Prithviraj Chavan Says Sonia Gandhi Had Refused To Join Hands With Shiv Sena In 2014👉Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has said that senior Congress leaders including Sharad Pawar had begged Sonia Gandhi to take over as Congress president in 1998.👉She had never contested an election. But the Nehru-Gandhi name carried no state, language, caste or religious label. Rahul Gandhi has learned the ropes over many years.👉The BJP’s “Pappu” image stuck for a while, but his aggressive stance against crony capitalism and corruption, and his determined, historic march, changed that. He is the tallest opposition leader, though the INDIA alliance will decide whether he could be projected as a PM candidate. 🎥 Watch the exclusive interview with @kirantare & @prithvrj on YouTube.Link: https://t.co/9olNOAfYkG#PrithvirajChavan #RahulGandhi #IndianPolitics #Congress #BJP #INDIAAlliance #SoniaGandhi — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 18, 2026

What is your view on the delimitation bill?

First, it’s a disservice that the 2021 census wasn’t held. Delimitation on recent population would punish southern states that controlled population and reward northern ones. We froze seats for 25 years, until 2026, using the 1971 census. I’m against raising seats from 543 to 850. The house is already crowded and nobody gets to speak. I want the numbers frozen at the 1971 baseline, and I hope the NCP won’t support the bill.

Could Sharad Pawar’s NCP join the NDA?

It wouldn’t be right for me to comment on a respected, serious leader. It would be a loss for us. But given his family’s peasant-and-worker background and left-of-centre politics, I don’t think he’ll join communal forces after 60 years in politics. That’s my fervent hope.

How do you rate CM Devendra Fadnavis?

I had high hopes in his first term. He continued some of our schemes and completed some projects. Later he became a pakka politician, and almost 150 senior Congress and NCP leaders were drawn to the BJP through threats of ED and CBI action or pressure in the cooperative sector. In 2019, I proposed an alliance with Shiv Sena to Mrs. Gandhi. She was upset at first but agreed after discussions. There was a similar proposal in 2014 too. That time she had out rightly rejected an idea to join hands with Shiv Sena. In 2022, our Speaker resigned. That led to fall of our government.

What is Rahul Gandhi’s future?

He has learned the ropes over many years. The BJP’s “Pappu” image stuck for a while, but his aggressive stance against crony capitalism and corruption, and his determined, historic march, changed that. He now leads the largest opposition party and is Leader of Opposition, the post that normally leads to prime ministership. He’s the tallest opposition leader, though the INDIA alliance will decide whether he could be projected as a PM candidate.

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