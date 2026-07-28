Satara: Tourist Rush At Kaas Lake Triggers Traffic Chaos, Safety Concerns Over Inadequate Parking | Sourced

Satara: A large number of tourists are flocking to the scenic Kaas Lake near Satara this monsoon, but inadequate parking facilities and growing traffic congestion are affecting the visitor experience. The increasing crowd has also raised serious safety concerns, with reports of unruly behaviour by some tourists near the lake.

Known as one of Maharashtra's premier tourist destinations, the Kaas Lake area has been witnessing thousands of visitors every day due to the pleasant weather, lush greenery, and rising water levels. However, instead of enjoying the natural beauty, many tourists are spending hours stuck in traffic because of poor parking arrangements.

Long queues of cars, two-wheelers, and private tourist vehicles have become a common sight on the main road leading to the lake. As parking spaces fill up quickly, many visitors are forced to park their vehicles along the roadside, narrowing the carriageway and slowing traffic movement. In several places, traffic jams have stretched for kilometres, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

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The situation is particularly difficult on weekends and public holidays, when tourist footfall peaks. The heavy traffic has also caused inconvenience to residents, farmers, traders, and daily commuters who use the route regularly.

Along with traffic congestion, safety has emerged as a major concern. Despite the lake's rising water level, many visitors have been seen gathering along the banks for selfies, photoshoots, and recreation. Authorities and locals have also expressed concern over some youths engaging in reckless behaviour and creating a nuisance near the water, increasing the risk of accidents.

Residents say the area lacks adequate security personnel, rescue teams, and crowd management measures to handle the growing number of visitors. Concerns have also been raised about the safety of children, senior citizens, and women visiting the popular tourist spot.

The rush is expected to continue throughout the monsoon season as tourists also head to nearby attractions such as Kaas Plateau, Bamnoli, and Tapola. Locals have urged the administration to improve traffic management, develop temporary and permanent parking facilities, deploy additional police personnel, and prepare a special traffic plan during the tourism season.

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They have also demanded the installation of CCTV cameras, warning signboards, lifeguards, emergency response centres, and additional security staff around the lake to ensure visitor safety.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Chhatrapati Sanghatana has urged the district administration, police, forest department, and tourism department to jointly implement immediate measures to address the growing traffic congestion, parking issues, and safety concerns at Kaas Lake. Citizens, tourists, and the organisation have called for urgent action before the situation worsens further.