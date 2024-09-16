Satara Police Crack Down on Ganesh Mandals for Laser Light Ban Violations

Maharashtra: Kolhapur Youth Suffers from Internal Bleeding in Eye Due to Laser Beam, Cop Suffers Eye Injury |

In light of a serious incident of eye injury due to laser beam in Kolhapur, where a young man and a policeman had to undergo treatment at an eye hospital due to laser light exposure, the Satara police have enforced a district-wide ban on laser lights. Despite this ban, several Ganesh Mandals in Satara violated the prohibition during the Ganesh Visarjan procession, leading to legal action. Three Ganesh Mandals now face charges at the Satara City Police Station, and the crackdown has had a significant impact on the involved circles.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi had earlier prohibited the use of loud sound systems, including Dolby, as well as laser beam lights during the Ganeshotsav festivities, citing health risks and potential harm to the eyes. Despite these restrictions, many Mandals continued to use laser lights. In response, the Satara City Police deployed patrol teams across the city to monitor the situation.

Action at following places

One patrol team discovered that Srinath Ganeshotsav Mandal in Lonar Galli, Ravivar Peth, was using laser lights. A complaint was promptly filed by Constable Sagar Nikam, leading to the action against Omkar Sanjay Kawthekar, a resident of Ravivar Peth. A case has been registered against him at the Satara City Police Station.

In another instance, a patrol team found laser lights being used at Shree Ashtavinayak Ganeshotsav Mandal in New MHADA Colony, Sadar Bazar. Constable Ganesh Jadhav filed a complaint, and a case was registered against Kailas Siddhaiya Bhandare, a resident of Jarandeshwar Naka.

Additionally, a third patrol team took action against Santosh Laxman Nikam of Borkhal, Satara, for using laser lights at Omkar Ganesh Mandal in Yamunanagar, Pirwadi. Constable Dheeraj More filed the complaint, and a case was registered at the city police station.

All three cases are now under further investigation by city constables Deshmukh and Tole. The Satara police's ongoing efforts aim to ensure compliance with the ban and prevent further violations.