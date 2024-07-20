Satara News: Manyachiwadi to Become First Solar Village, Youth Kills Self at Ajinkyatara Fort And More |

Solar energy is now going to be generated on the roofs of houses in Manyachiwadi in Patan tehsil, which is always one step ahead in national activities along with government initiatives. Manyachiwadi, which generates about one hundred kilowatts of electricity on the roofs of houses, will soon create its own identity as a solar village and will be known as the first 'solar village' in the state.

The work of the house-to-house solar power generation project has recently begun, and the construction of the solar power project has started almost throughout the entire village. About 10 technicians and employees have started constructing this project through Sanmitra Solar Energy of Tata Solar Power Company. The ideal journey of the state started by Manyachiwadi from cleanliness has now reached non-conventional energy generation. So far, through various activities, the villagers have made successful efforts to maintain a balance with environmental conservation. This is why this village panchayat has been honoured twice by the state government in the Vasundhara campaign. Now, it is going to be known as the first 'Solar Village' in the state through non-conventional energy generation.

Youth Kills Self at Ajinkyatara Fort

A 27-year-old youth from Shahunagar (Satara) ened life by suicide at the south gate of Ajinkyatara Fort in Satara on Wednesday at midnight, offcials said on Saturday. His name was Pratik Suresh Jamdade, and he had gone missing from the Ajinkyatara Fort area on Wednesday evening. His father, Suresh Jamdade, lodged a complaint with the Satara City Police Station. As soon as the complaint was filed, the Satara City Police started searching with the help of Shivendraraje trekkers.

But on Thursday afternoon, Pratik was found dead. Jamdade, a resident of Shahunagar, was working in a two-wheeler showroom. He had been under stress for some days. On Wednesday evening, he stopped his bike in the middle of the Ajinkyatara Fort road and informed his family that he would end his life. The two-wheeler was seen parked on the side of the road. As Pratik was nowhere to be seen, they panicked and reported him missing to the city police station. As soon as the complaint was filed, the city police reached the spot and started a search operation with the help of the Shivendraraj rescue team.

One more coach in Chennamma Express

The Sangli-Bangalore Rani Chennamma Express, departing from Sangli and useful for traveling to Bengaluru, as well as Belgaum, Dharwad, Hubli, and neighboring Satara district, is always crowded with passengers from both districts. There has been a frequent demand from passengers to increase the number of general coaches. Finally, taking note of this demand, the South-Western Railway administration has decided to increase the existing number of general coaches by adding one more, and its implementation has already started. Due to the increase in the quota of general tickets, general unreserved and pass holder passengers have been well accommodated.