 Satara: Man Strangles Transgender Girlfriend Over Persistent Marriage Demands, Dumps Body in Well
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Man Strangles Transgender Girlfriend Over Persistent Marriage Demands, Dumps Body in Well

Satara: Man Strangles Transgender Girlfriend Over Persistent Marriage Demands, Dumps Body in Well

Local residents had reported a decomposed body found in a well near a kacha road in the village. Police investigations revealed that the body had been weighted down with a stone to destroy evidence. A tattoo on the victim’s right arm led to the identification of her relatives after the information was shared on social media platforms.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Man Strangles Transgender Girlfriend Over Persistent Marriage Demands, Dumps Body in Well |

Troubled by his transgender girlfriend's persistent demands for marriage, a man strangled and killed her in Satara district. The tragic incident occurred in Masaiwadi village, Maan Taluka. The accused, Samadhan Chavan (35), attempted to conceal the crime by tying a heavy stone around the victim’s waist and dumping her body in a well.

The deceased has been identified as Rashi alias Rahul Ghutkude.

Read Also
Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Visarjan: Will This Year's Procession Surpass Last Year's 30-Hour 25-Minute...
article-image

Family of deceased filed FIR

The incident came to light on Saturday, following a complaint lodged by Tushar Ranganath Ghutkude at the Mhaswad Police Station. Local residents had reported a decomposed body found in a well near a kacha road in the village. Police investigations revealed that the body had been weighted down with a stone to destroy evidence. A tattoo on the victim’s right arm led to the identification of her relatives after the information was shared on social media platforms.

FPJ Shorts
BikeWo GreenTech Limited SME IPO: Check Issue Date And Other Details Here
BikeWo GreenTech Limited SME IPO: Check Issue Date And Other Details Here
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's No Sex'
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's No Sex'
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday to September 18
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States; Maharashtra Reschedules Holiday to September 18
Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never Ending Story'
Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never Ending Story'

Further investigation revealed that the victim had been in a relationship with Samadhan Chavan. Chavan was arrested at his farm and confessed to the crime, admitting that he strangled the victim with a saree and disposed of her body in the well to hide his tracks.

Police officers, including ASI Sakharam Birajdar and Inspector Anil Waghmode, used confidential and technical information to apprehend Chavan. The Mhaswad Police are continuing their investigation based on the complaint filed by Tushar Ranganath Ghutkude.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gangster Reels in Trouble: Pune Crime Branch Cracks Down on Social Media Glorification (VIDEO)

Gangster Reels in Trouble: Pune Crime Branch Cracks Down on Social Media Glorification (VIDEO)

Satara: Duo Assaults and Kills Waiter with Steel Rods Over Food Order Dispute in Phaltan

Satara: Duo Assaults and Kills Waiter with Steel Rods Over Food Order Dispute in Phaltan

Satara: Man Strangles Transgender Girlfriend Over Persistent Marriage Demands, Dumps Body in Well

Satara: Man Strangles Transgender Girlfriend Over Persistent Marriage Demands, Dumps Body in Well

Pune: Dr Neelam Gorhe Highlights Role of Political Leadership at MIT-SOG's 20th Batch Inauguration

Pune: Dr Neelam Gorhe Highlights Role of Political Leadership at MIT-SOG's 20th Batch Inauguration

Pune: Doctors Successfully Treat Preterm Newborn with Dengue Transmitted from Mother

Pune: Doctors Successfully Treat Preterm Newborn with Dengue Transmitted from Mother