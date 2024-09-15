Satara: Man Strangles Transgender Girlfriend Over Persistent Marriage Demands, Dumps Body in Well |

Troubled by his transgender girlfriend's persistent demands for marriage, a man strangled and killed her in Satara district. The tragic incident occurred in Masaiwadi village, Maan Taluka. The accused, Samadhan Chavan (35), attempted to conceal the crime by tying a heavy stone around the victim’s waist and dumping her body in a well.

The deceased has been identified as Rashi alias Rahul Ghutkude.

Family of deceased filed FIR

The incident came to light on Saturday, following a complaint lodged by Tushar Ranganath Ghutkude at the Mhaswad Police Station. Local residents had reported a decomposed body found in a well near a kacha road in the village. Police investigations revealed that the body had been weighted down with a stone to destroy evidence. A tattoo on the victim’s right arm led to the identification of her relatives after the information was shared on social media platforms.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had been in a relationship with Samadhan Chavan. Chavan was arrested at his farm and confessed to the crime, admitting that he strangled the victim with a saree and disposed of her body in the well to hide his tracks.

Police officers, including ASI Sakharam Birajdar and Inspector Anil Waghmode, used confidential and technical information to apprehend Chavan. The Mhaswad Police are continuing their investigation based on the complaint filed by Tushar Ranganath Ghutkude.