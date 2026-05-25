Satara: Eight Killed After Scorpio Falls Into Deep Gorge At Ambenali Ghat; Minister Shambhuraj Desai Orders Immediate Aid For Families | Sourced

Satara: In a tragic accident, eight people lost their lives after a Scorpio vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Ambenali Ghat on the Poladpur–Mahabaleshwar route in Raigad district late Sunday night. The accident took place on the dangerous ghat section between Mahabaleshwar and Poladpur and has left families in Satara district in deep shock.

According to officials, the Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number MH 11 DN 2340 lost control near a sharp turn and fell nearly 700 to 800 feet into a deep ravine. Preliminary information suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the difficult stretch of the ghat road.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, rescue teams from Raigad and Satara police, Mahabaleshwar trekkers, Pratapgad Rescue Team, trekking groups from Mahad and Poladpur, and local villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations in the middle of the night. Due to the depth of the gorge, darkness and difficult terrain, the operation proved extremely challenging. Rescue personnel had to descend into the ravine using ropes and special equipment before retrieving the bodies after several hours of effort.

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All eight victims died in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Anil Pawar (25), Aditya Ashok Salunkhe (21), Ritesh Rajendra Lokhande (25), Suhas Jitendra Lokhande (20), Ansh Sameer Chavan (18), Utkarsh Anand Shingte (21), Anil Abhimanyu Shingte (25), and Nitin Kisan Nayakde (35).

According to officials, four of the deceased were from Asgaon in Satara taluka, two were from Mardhe in Satara district, one was from Khatav taluka in Satara district, and one victim was from Borgaon in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district.

Following the incident, Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai expressed deep grief over the tragedy and directed the administrations of both Satara and Raigad districts to provide immediate assistance to the victims’ families. He contacted the Superintendents of Police of both districts soon after learning about the accident and reviewed the rescue operation and relief measures.

Desai stated that both District Collectors and police officials are in constant touch regarding the situation and instructed authorities to speed up all official procedures related to the victims. He also assured the families that the administration stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

The accident has once again raised serious concerns over safety at Ambenali Ghat, where several fatal accidents have taken place in recent years due to sharp curves and difficult driving conditions.