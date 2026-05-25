Pune Administration Imposes Prohibitory Orders For 14 Days Amid West Asian Tensions – Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune district administration has announced the implementation of prohibitory orders, commonly referred to as "Jamavbandi", in the city from the night of May 26 for a period of 14 days.

Under the orders, public gatherings, protests, marches, demonstrations and public meetings will be banned during the restriction period. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a circular regarding the enforcement of the orders.

Precautionary Measure…

The administration said the decision has been taken as part of precautionary measures amid the current situation linked to rising tensions in West Asia and concerns over law and order.

Along with the restrictions on public gatherings, the PMC administration has also issued a separate set of instructions aimed at fuel conservation and reducing official expenditure.

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PMC Introduces Guidelines For Officials…

Additional Commissioner Prajit Nair has directed all department heads to strictly regulate the use of municipal vehicles and avoid unnecessary travel. The administration noted that spending on fuel, vehicle maintenance and drivers has increased significantly in recent months.

According to the circular, municipal officers and employees should use official vehicles only for essential work. Departments have been instructed to minimise vehicle usage during site visits and official tours.

The administration has also directed officers to adopt carpooling during joint visits. Instead of having multiple officers travel separately to the same destination, they have been asked to use a single vehicle.

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‘Use Public Transport’

Officials and employees have been further encouraged to use public transport services, such as ST buses, railways, metro services, and local buses, for official travel whenever possible. The circular also recommends that officers use public transport at least one day every week.

The PMC has additionally instructed departments to organise meetings, seminars and training sessions online in order to reduce travel expenses.

Officials said the measures were introduced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity in fuel consumption amid rising petroleum prices globally.

The administration believes the restrictions and fuel conservation measures will help maintain order and reduce additional financial burden on the civic body.